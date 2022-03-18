Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 1% Higher

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 316,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,181,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

