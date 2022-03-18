Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 1% Higher

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 316,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,181,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)
