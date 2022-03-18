BLink Hits One Day Volume of $1,622.00 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,622.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00107256 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

