Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Blocknet has a market cap of $3.79 million and $1,255.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00081074 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,521,871 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

