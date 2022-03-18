Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

BE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,693. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $231,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,341 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

