Blossom Wealth Management Buys 3,075 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SCHZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

