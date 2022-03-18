Blossom Wealth Management Buys 3,075 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.