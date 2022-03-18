Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
The company has a market cap of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.
Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRE)
