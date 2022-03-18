BMO Capital Markets Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$39.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BADFF. upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

OTCMKTS:BADFF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

