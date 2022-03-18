BMO Capital Markets Cuts Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $30.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on REPL. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

REPL opened at $16.66 on Friday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

