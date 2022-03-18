BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($82.42) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.66.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $29.38 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.