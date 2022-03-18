Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Shares of BYPLF stock remained flat at $$13.00 on Friday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

