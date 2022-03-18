Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading Down 2.3%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.31 and last traded at $79.31. 223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 533,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $24,887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

