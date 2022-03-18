Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.75

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.75 and traded as high as C$9.65. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 62,746 shares.

BNE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.75. The firm has a market cap of C$337.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

