Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $41.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,161.14. The company had a trading volume of 392,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,351.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,362.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

