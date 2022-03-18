Boosted Finance Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $55,097.66 and approximately $35,531.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.13 or 0.07013617 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,733.18 or 1.00098314 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033303 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

