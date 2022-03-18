BoringDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,041.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $54.93 million and $8,041.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $382.42 or 0.00912922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00106742 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

