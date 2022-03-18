Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $52.04 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 13.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $52,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $17.10 on Friday, reaching $544.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,323. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.98 and its 200 day moving average is $594.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.