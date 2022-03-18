Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,450 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,552,796. The company has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

