BOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 15,622 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 459% compared to the typical volume of 2,796 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

BOX stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $28.02. 98,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

