Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 6,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,519. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.43.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
