Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 6,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,519. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 4,449.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

