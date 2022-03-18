BOX’s (BOX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

BOX stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 98,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,107. BOX has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

