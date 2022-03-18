BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,662 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BP by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in BP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 202,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.85%.

BP Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.