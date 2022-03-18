Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.38. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 100,709 shares traded.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

