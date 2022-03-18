Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.38. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 100,709 shares traded.
BCLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
