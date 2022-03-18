Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($104.40) target price by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.38 ($101.51).

Shares of BNR stock traded up €0.50 ($0.55) during trading on Friday, hitting €73.20 ($80.44). 423,845 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.08. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

