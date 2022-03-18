Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 417 ($5.42).

BRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.93) to GBX 425 ($5.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

LON:BRW opened at GBX 307.50 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £933.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.36).

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.88), for a total value of £62,565 ($81,358.91). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,456.75). In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

