BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 127,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,643,789 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
