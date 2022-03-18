Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,240.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13.

