Bridge Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,813,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $253.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.61 and its 200-day moving average is $252.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.