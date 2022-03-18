Bridge Advisory LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 947.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 742,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $108.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.