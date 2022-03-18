Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $871.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $902.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.25. The company has a market capitalization of $875.32 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

