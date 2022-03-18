Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 427.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $79.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

