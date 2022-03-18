Bridge Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

