Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

