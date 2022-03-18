Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,474 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 5.3% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 34,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 763,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,493,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,109 shares of company stock worth $4,508,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

