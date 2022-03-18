Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 266,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,493,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,677. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.