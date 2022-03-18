Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $1.55. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 81,556 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

