Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $1.55. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 81,556 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
