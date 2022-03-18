Brokerages Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $912.50 Million

Brokerages expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) to report $912.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.00 million and the highest is $916.00 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.