Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.66 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Exelon by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.45 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

