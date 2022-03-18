Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $204,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 16,500 shares valued at $1,715,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,724,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. 462,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,868. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

