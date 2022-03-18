Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYTS. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 708,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

