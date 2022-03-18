Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 74,617 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 686,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,107. The company has a market cap of $193.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

