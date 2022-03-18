Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NYSE TMHC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock worth $1,529,723. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

