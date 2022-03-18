Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce $68.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.03 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $277.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $285.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $282.28 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

CPLP opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $287.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

