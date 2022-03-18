Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Epizyme posted sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $54.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $60.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $98.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $127.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 2,690,437 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,748,000. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,196 shares during the period.

Epizyme stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.