Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.97 million and the highest is $8.03 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $32.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.86 million to $32.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.40 million, with estimates ranging from $32.33 million to $36.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 409,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.54. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

