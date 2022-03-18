Brokerages Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Impinj posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $655,723.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $10,295,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

