Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Announce $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

NYSE IIPR traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.83. 13,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.08. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $56,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

