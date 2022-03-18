Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.26 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $434.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $487.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 542.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 104,590.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD opened at $12.57 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.