Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) to report $190.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the lowest is $188.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 1,103,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,068,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 272,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.28 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

