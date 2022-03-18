Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to announce $115.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $115.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $111.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $474.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.60 million to $475.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $510.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $19,561,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

